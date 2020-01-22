Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John KILDOW. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

KILDOW, Dr. John Dr. John Kildow was born January 23, 1925 in Deer Lodge, Montana to George and Alice Kildow. John passed away on January 18, 2020 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. He attended Post Falls High School, Washington State College, Whitman College, and Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri. He practiced surgery in Missoula, Montana from 1955 to 1972 and in El Centro, California from 1972 until 1975. He served as a physician at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Washington from 1982 until retirement in 2010. Military service included the Navy during WWII, the Air Force during the Korean War, and again from 1975 until 1979. He was baptized at age 13 as a member of the Presbyterian Church in Post Falls, Idaho. The pressures and demands of professional life gave little time for family bonding. In later years, viewing the character and accomplishments of his children and their families made him realize how fortunate he was despite the lack of time he had to share with them. His relationship with God was very personal. Because of forgiveness, he looked for eternal life through the sacrifice, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He understands the sorrow of those who mourn his passing, for they are the ones who suffer most. John is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Linda Johnson, Mark Kildow, Sylvia Kildow, Aleta Kantor, and Jennifer Sinnema, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service for John will take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00PM at YATES FUNERAL CHAPEL, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, Idaho 83814. Please visit Dr. John's online memorial at

