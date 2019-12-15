Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. WEEKES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEEKES, John L. John L. Weekes passed away on December 1st, 2019, after suffering a stroke. He lived a long, fruitful and meaningful life. Born September 8, 1928 in Bismark, North Dakota, John and his family moved to Spokane where he attended Logan Grade School and North Central High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and then Korea where he rose to the rank of Sargent and served in Military Intelligence. After completing military duty, he attended Gonzaga University for a year and then transferred to Washington State University where he graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1952. While at WSU he was Governor of Phi Kappa Tau, Kappi Psi and a member of Crimson Circle. It was at WSU that he met Joan Chisholm, the love of his life and best friend, who he was married to for 66 years. Upon graduation he returned to Spokane where he accepted a job at Greenough's Supermarket, ultimately becoming President and CEO. It was the largest grocery west of the Mississippi and ahead of its time, complete with grocery, meat department, produce, bakery, deli/restaurant, hardware/home goods, hair salon, gas station, pharmacy, delivery service and credit. Uncommon then, but common today. During that time, he was a Board Member of the Spokane Pharmaceutical Association, President of the independent Grocer's Association, State President of the Washington Food Dealers Association, and member of the Odein Club. He also was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club for 42 years, Moderator pf Westminster Congregational Church and active volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed white water rafting, golf, reading and travel. John and Joan visited over 70 countries, reinforcing their belief and accepting people of different cultures and values. John cared deeply about all those he knew, especially his family. He was unassuming, caring, thoughtful and authentic. Always quick with a story and forever curious. He enjoyed hours of listening and talking with those around him. Always willing to help, he lived a life of purpose and commitment. He preferred to see the greater self in all who he met and knew. Through that, he garnered the love and respect of all who knew him. John is survived by his wife Joan, son John, granddaughters Lauren and Mackenzie, sister in law Janet Ruehl, niece and nephews Kathleen Robinson, Kevin Ruehl, Scott Ruehl and their families. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jane and daughter-in-law Janet. A Memorial Service is planned for January 25, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Westminster Congregational Church, 411 South Washington, Spokane. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation to the Rotary Community Service Charity, Rotary Club 21, PO Box 1117, Spokane, Washington 99210.

