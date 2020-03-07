Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Matthew KAVANAUGH. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

KAVANAUGH, John Matthew John Matthew Kavanaugh died peacefully on March 2, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was 91. John was born February 3, 1929 to Matthew and Marie (Walsh) Kavanaugh in New Rockford, North Dakota. His family moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota where he spent his youth. He grad-uated from the University of Minnesota in 1953 having attended on a Naval ROTC scholarship. He served as an officer in the United States Navy stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He attained the rank of full lieutenant. It was there, while his ship was dry docked in Boston, that he met his wife of 50 years, Charlotte (Coombs). They moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Hoffman-La Roche. At the time of his retirement after 32 years of service he had received more sales awards than any salesman in the history of the company. John is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; parents, Matthew and Marie (Walsh) Kavanaugh; sister, Mary Jane Pennington; and brother Patrick Kavanaugh. John is lovingly remembered by his children, Kevin (and Sharon) Kavanaugh of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho and Kathleen Kavanaugh of Alexandria, Virginia; his grandchildren, Ashley (Wilson) Criscione, Sean, Matthew and Liam Kavanaugh; sister, Rosemarie (Dave) Lavine of San Diego, California; and brother, Michael (Barbara) Kavanaugh of Clinton, Wisconsin. Blessed and eternal be the memory of John M. Kavanaugh Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John M. Kavanaugh, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (formerly of Spokane, Washington and Sioux Falls, South Dakota) will be Wednesday, March 11, at 2:00 PM at St. Thomas Catholic Church - 919 E. Indiana Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Home. On-line registry and condolences may be found at

