McCOLGIN, John (Age 72) John McColgin, 72, passed away March 10 at North Hospice House of Spokane after a tough 38-day battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Detroit, MI. He served in the Air Force from 1969-1975. At that time, John moved to Spokane for a career with the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and retired after 32 years as an officer. He was respected by the community and conducted his work with honor and joy. He was a member of the WA Army National Guard and retired in 2007. He personally enjoyed the outdoors especially, golfing, hunting and fishing. John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie, five children and nine grandchildren: Demian (Bridget) Kieran and Claire; Nikki (Andrew) Ayla and Mia Armiger; Chad (Michelle) and Maisey; Megan (Andrew) Isaiah and Desmond Esqueda and Sean (Linnea) Quinn and Payton. Also, survived by his sister, Patsy Baker and brother, Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bobby Baker. He was loved and is deeply missed by his family, as they now endeavor to emulate the kind man he was. John was often described by his friends and family as a loving man with a sweet spirit and positive demeanor. He was a true gentleman and lived his life with humility and immense care for those around him. His mustache and happy smile will be remembered, always. Donations may be made in memory of John to Hospice House of Spokane. A service will be scheduled at a later date. To leave an online condolence to John's family and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020
