McGOURIN, John Michael (Age 78) John Michael McGourin passed away September 11, 2019, in Spokane, WA and was the only child of John W. and Phyllis McGourin. Mike was raised on Philleo Farm and lived there the first part of his life, spending time away only to attend college at Washington State University. As a youngster, he spent time with his grandparents, parents, uncles, and cousins on the Philleo Farm, and graduated from Cheney High School in 1959. After graduating from WSU, Mike student taught AG at Reardan and was a substitute teacher for Cheney High School, but was soon needed on the family farm to help his father. Mike met Marietta in Cheney, WA in 1966 and they married in 1967. Mike and Marietta soon purchased property adjacent to the Philleo Farm and raised their family there. Mike was a lifelong farmer in South Spokane County and was known to be one of the best. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his special friends. He was blessed with two sons, who would marry and move "next door" to raise their children close to wonderful grandparents. Mike is survived by his wife Marietta of 52 years, sons; Patrick (wife Debbie) and Casey (wife Melissa), granddaughters; Katie and Kristie, and grandsons; Jacob and Benjamin. Mike's grandchildren were blessed to live next to, work and show off their talents and athletic abilities for their grandpa, who watched many of their performances. Grampy, as he was called, was an eloquent writer and wordsmith. This spring he showed his content and gratefulness by stating, "I couldn't have scripted it any better." He will be greatly missed. A private family service will be held for Mike. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA. 99202. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at

