LEWIS, John Morgan John Morgan Lewis, 78, of Rockford, WA passed away at home on September 27, 2019, after a long battle with heart failure and lung disease. He was surrounded with loving family and caregivers. John was born on August 11, 1941, in Rock Springs, WY, and grew up in small towns in Wyoming and Montana, where his mother Rose was a rural school teacher. After graduating high School in Belfry, MT, John enlisted in military service at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL. During his years of service John was given the honor of Serviceman of the Month in the Electronics and Communications Department by his commanding officer. After leaving the Navy, John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. John's engineering career included working for General Electric in Erie, PA, for four years. After relocating to Spokane, John eventually spent 30 years as Chief Electrical Engineer at the Kaiser Aluminum rolling mill. John spent his retirement giving copious amounts of time to his children and grandchildren. The family, including relatives and friends, enjoyed 15 years boating and fishing at Lake Pend Oreille. He also loved, cooking, golf, woodworking, and landscaping; caring for his rural 18-acre property. He skillfully groomed numerous fruit and decorative trees and built two year-round outdoor koi ponds with cascading waterfalls. He always shared his keen sense of humor with everyone. John and Kay would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on November 13, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife Kay, and two daughters, April Engel, San Antonio, TX, and Lisa Lewis, Seattle, WA. His grandchildren Taylor, Courtney and Ryan Engel currently reside in Texas. John is also survived by his two younger brothers, David in Billings, MT, and Gary in Evergreen, CO. Brilliant, happy, kind and generous, his presence will be forever missed by his loving family and friends. A memorial service for John will be held on Friday, October 11, 3pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Valley funeral home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the . Please join us at the funeral home for a brief reception immediately following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019