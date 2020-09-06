CAMPBELL, John Morice Jr. "Jack" April 20, 1937- March 29, 2020 Born in Marcus WA to John (Scotty) and Joda Campbell. He married the love of his life, Ava Mitchell in 1956. They had two daughters and then settled into the Spokane Valley in 1966. Jack worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years, retiring in 1999. His true passion was his family. He shared his wisdom and lessons learned with each generation. He is survived by his wife Ava. Daughters: Brenda (Roger) Graham, Tina (Ken) Wisenor, Grandkids: Tony (Desiree) Graham, T.J. (Christina) Graham, Whitney Graham, Crystal (*Doug) Stavenjord and Nick (Beth) Wisenor and 12 great-grandchildren, brother Jim (Arleita) Campbell, brother-in-law Tom Hennessey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Janet. A celebration of his life will be held, Saturday, September 12th at 4pm at New Hope Christian Center, 1108 N. Argonne in the Spokane Valley. We will have an off-site reception following the service.



