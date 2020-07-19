NELSON, John John Nelson, beloved son, brother, friend, was suddenly called home by his Heavenly Father on July 3, 2020 at the age of 37. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA and was currently working for Spokane County Water District #3. Anyone who knew John was blessed to have him in their lives. He was always there for his family and friends to lend his knowledge and a helping hand. John loved to spend his time outdoors and was a motorsports enthusiast. His passions included riding dirt bikes, motorcycles, snowmobiles, jet skis, basically anything with a motor that could take him to some of Earth's most beautiful places. He lived every day so fully and he will continue to inspire others to do the same. John is survived by his loving parents Steve and Teresa; his brothers Peter and Joel; his sister Molly and beloved nephew Thomas. John: we are all so proud of the amazing man you were. You found true happiness in life in everything you did and you will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again... "It's not the years, but the miles." A memorial service to honor John will be held in the coming weeks. And many thanks to Search and Rescue and all who have helped.



