KIMSEY, John Norman On Friday, February 22nd, 2019, John N. Kimsey passed away at the age of 78 and will be missed by family and friends. Born in Yakima, John spent most of his life in Spokane where he married his life-long sweetheart Carol Ford in 1963. John spent most of his career working as a realtor gaining respect from both peers and Customers with his philosophy of "Quality Service by People Who Care." He was passionate about traveling the world with his wife, visiting 74 countries on six continents. He forever had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and a willingness to help others in need. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol, son Johnny, and grandchildren Alex, Ash, Netsanet, and Aja. A Celebration of John's life will be held at 4pm, on Saturday, March 9th, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 Schafer Road, Spokane Valley 99206. Please join us as we celebrate John's loving and memorable life.

KIMSEY, John Norman On Friday, February 22nd, 2019, John N. Kimsey passed away at the age of 78 and will be missed by family and friends. Born in Yakima, John spent most of his life in Spokane where he married his life-long sweetheart Carol Ford in 1963. John spent most of his career working as a realtor gaining respect from both peers and Customers with his philosophy of "Quality Service by People Who Care." He was passionate about traveling the world with his wife, visiting 74 countries on six continents. He forever had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and a willingness to help others in need. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol, son Johnny, and grandchildren Alex, Ash, Netsanet, and Aja. A Celebration of John's life will be held at 4pm, on Saturday, March 9th, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 Schafer Road, Spokane Valley 99206. Please join us as we celebrate John's loving and memorable life. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019

