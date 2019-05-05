NUGENT, John (Age 78) Passed away May 3, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born to John and Florence (Routson) Nugent in Bellevue, WA. They moved to Spokane as a baby, attended Longfellow Grade School and graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. He worked at Safeway from ages 15 to 23 while attending EWU on a basketball scholarship achieving his Teaching degree. He received his Master's degree from Whitworth University in 1963. He went on to teach at Edison, Libby, Glover, Shadle and retired from North Central High School after teaching 30 years. He taught business classes and coached several sports. He had a long and successful real estate career, starting N&N Realty with his father in 1967. As an alum, he started and organized JRRAFF at Rogers High School. He continued to play basketball at KJRB and sponsored a successful softball team. He was inducted into the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame and he was inducted into the "Walk of Fame" at Rogers High School. He loved to travel with family, friends, students and softball teams he sponsored. He was a very hardworking man who would do anything for his family. He married Patricia (Brown) Nugent in 1960. He always said "IT WAS THE BEST THING HE EVER DID!". They had two children: Annette Nugent (Rick Mauget), and John Nugent Jr. He is survived by his wife, Pat, his two children, son-in-law, and sister Carol (Ted) Hilderman, whom all reside in Spokane, WA. He also has numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and WONDERFUL FRIENDS. He was loved and adored by many. He was preceded in death by his parents and many extended family members. John's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM at John Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley, Spokane, WA with a reception to follow because he loved entertaining. He requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to JRRAFF, John R Rogers Alumni and Friends Foundation, 1615 S. Lloyd Ln., Spokane, WA 99212. Burial will be at Fairmount Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99207. Please leave online remembrances for John's family at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 5 to May 8, 2019