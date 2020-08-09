O'LEARY, John "Jack" On Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, John "Jack" O'Leary passed away at the age of 85 with his family by his side. Jack was born on April 5th, 1935 in Spokane, WA to M. Scott and Elva O'Leary. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1953 and then graduated from Gonzaga University in 1957 with degrees in math and physics. He was a high school and junior high math and science teacher most of his 30-year career and retired from North Central High School in 1990. Jack was active duty in the Army from 1957-1959. He also served many years in both the US Army and Naval Reserves. Jack could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was a self-taught master woodworker and built many things over the years including a 16 ft sailboat, canoe, steam engine, and furniture. He played rec hockey for many years, was a referee for the Spokane Jets and Flyers, and served his community as a reserve police officer. Jack was an avid golfer and loved riding ATVs and fishing with his son. He never wanted to miss the Wednesday poker game at the VFW with his friends. Jack was known for his quick wit, joke-telling, kind heart, and love for his family. No matter what was going on in his life he always had time for his family. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and one brother. He is survived by his two children, Sherilynn O'Leary and Scott (Janna) O'Leary and his two grandchildren, Darby and Darian O'Leary. There will be a family gravesite service, however, no large funeral service will be planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Spokane in his memory. Jack will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, Toodles! Visit Jack's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.