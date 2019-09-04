CLEARY, John Paten October 19, 1971 - August 21, 2019 We will celebrate John's life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Georgian Ballroom of the Spokane Club, 1002 West Riverside Ave. Open house 3:30 - 6:30pm, with tributes at 4:30pm. John's obituary appeared in the Sunday, August 25 edition of the Spokesman Review, and is posted at HeritageFunerals.com. Donations to support the Cleary family can be made to the John Cleary Memorial Fund at any Spokane Teachers' Credit Union (STCU) branch or by mail to: STCU Headquarters at 1620 N. Signal Drive, Liberty Lake, WA 99019. Thank you for all of your kindness and support during John's 2.5 year battle with Esophageal Cancer.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 4, 2019