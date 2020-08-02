BIVENS, John Paul, Jr. John Paul Bivens, Jr ., (age 77) passed away July 15, 2020 after a courageous 25 year battle with multiple forms of cancer. Born in Little Rock AR February 19, 1943 to parents John Paul, Sr and Arlene V. Bivens. After moving to Los Angeles and Gary, Indiana, the family settled in Spokane Washington. Graduating from Lewis & Clark in 1961. Paul married A. Kay Fowler in 1965, enjoying 55 years of marriage. After a long career as an artist, Paul retired from the Spokesman-Review in 2009, with more than 30 years of service in their advertisement department. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, John Paul and Arlene V., his older brother Alphonzo, who passed from from a stroke just weeks before. Paul is survived by his wife Kay, and son John P. III (Ian) and wife Jennifer L., grandchildren Jasmyne A. Bivens, Malcolm I. Bivens, from Heather K. Walsh and youngest Elijah Charles Steven-Bivens (Munch) from Jen. Paul is also survived by sister Denine Elizabeth, her son John Aaron and his children; also brother-in-law John Fowler. Paul will be deeply missed by a long list of lifelong friends and extended family.



