PETROFSKI, John Paul, Jr. John Paul Petrofski Jr. passed away December 20th surrounded by the loving comfort of his family. He was born December 4th, 1951 in New York, NY. As a young adult, John moved to the Midwest where he met his wife, Jessica. In 1981, as a recently married couple, the two moved to Spokane, Washington and had two wonderful boys, John and Ian. They embarked together on an idyllic Northwest life of camping, fishing, barbecues, and holidays with close friends and family. He made a career for himself in the insurance industry, creating lasting friendships with coworkers and clients alike. His long-awaited retirement in 2015 brought him much closer to his many passions, and he spent his final years fishing and cooking all day, every day. John's storytelling, humor, and generosity will be remembered forever by those of us lucky enough to have been in his life.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020