SILVIA, John Paul John Paul Silvia passed away Feb. 7th at the age of 90. Born in North Adams, MA to John and Elsie Silvia March 12th 1929 with one younger sister, Ann, he graduated from Drury High and then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force he worked in the computing industry until his retirement. He could be found on the golf course almost every Sunday and after retirement enjoyed his part time job at Pine Acres golf course. John also served his community doing volunteer work for CASA and SCOPE, proudly earning an award for Volunteer of the Year. John had a curious mind and enjoyed seeing new cities and meeting new people and could devour a mystery novel in a weekend. John is survived by his wife, Carol, 8 children and many grandchildren. Best remembered for his sharp wit and intelligence he will be dearly missed by all who knew him as John made friends everywhere he went. A memorial will be held at St. Lukes Lutheran Church on February 29th from 1:00 to 4:00. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake in John's name. Always loved, always remembered.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020