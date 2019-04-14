Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. KAPELAC Jr.. View Sign

KAPELAC, John Richard, Jr. (Age 73) John Richard Kapelac, Jr. passed away peacefully, comforted by family and friends after battling with respiratory complications, on March 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born on November 29, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Irene and John Kapelac, Sr. John was raised in the Green Bay, WI area and graduated from West De Pere High School with honors. He was an altar boy at the Catholic Church and an accomplished Eagle Scout. Ever since childhood, John dreamed of being in the Navyhe officially enlisted in the fall of 1964 and was stationed aboard the USS Compass Island. After serving during the Vietnam War, he moved to Phoenix, AZ where he started his long career in the car business, selling for Valley Dodge in the early 70s. In 1974, he married Becky and raised two children through the 80's, John III and Alana. In 1995, John moved to Spokane and opened Executive Auto & Truck Sales, where he was best known. John was always punctual, dependable, hard-working, had a huge heart to help people, loved the local theater and loved stamp collecting. John is survived by his sister, Cecilia Turriff of Green Bay, WI; brother, Sam Kapelac of Minneapolis, MN; children, John Kapelac, III and Alana Kapelac of Spokane; grandchildren, Zack, Cassie, Jordan, and Georgia of Spokane; and best friend (like a son), Michael Mihaylov of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at noon at Christ Church Spokane, 228 E. Gordon Ave., Spokane, WA.

KAPELAC, John Richard, Jr. (Age 73) John Richard Kapelac, Jr. passed away peacefully, comforted by family and friends after battling with respiratory complications, on March 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born on November 29, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Irene and John Kapelac, Sr. John was raised in the Green Bay, WI area and graduated from West De Pere High School with honors. He was an altar boy at the Catholic Church and an accomplished Eagle Scout. Ever since childhood, John dreamed of being in the Navyhe officially enlisted in the fall of 1964 and was stationed aboard the USS Compass Island. After serving during the Vietnam War, he moved to Phoenix, AZ where he started his long career in the car business, selling for Valley Dodge in the early 70s. In 1974, he married Becky and raised two children through the 80's, John III and Alana. In 1995, John moved to Spokane and opened Executive Auto & Truck Sales, where he was best known. John was always punctual, dependable, hard-working, had a huge heart to help people, loved the local theater and loved stamp collecting. John is survived by his sister, Cecilia Turriff of Green Bay, WI; brother, Sam Kapelac of Minneapolis, MN; children, John Kapelac, III and Alana Kapelac of Spokane; grandchildren, Zack, Cassie, Jordan, and Georgia of Spokane; and best friend (like a son), Michael Mihaylov of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at noon at Christ Church Spokane, 228 E. Gordon Ave., Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close