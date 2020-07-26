SCHAEFER, John R. This world lost a kind and gentle soul, John R. Schaefer, to cancer on July 18, 2020. A resident of Spokane Valley for 58 years, he was 91 years old. John was born in Spokane, but spent all of his school years in Ritzville. He was a hard worker and provided well for his family as a meat cutter for 54 years, spending the majority of that time at Armour's. John served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was sadly preceded in death by his first wife Donna (1932-1985). He is survived by his best friend and wife of 32 years, Nancy, with whom he enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and eating her amazing cooking ("You can make that again, Nance!" he would often say.) Family members also include his sons Dennis and Donald (Linda), his stepchildren Kimberly Mace, Cindy (Paul) Edgren, William (Monty) Roland and Merry (Jon) Burdick, as well as his grandchildren Katelynn (Andrew), Kevin, Brandon, Brent (Johanna), Sarah (Joe), Jennifer, Paul Jr., Josh, Dan, Matt and his great-grandchildren. A quiet man with a big heart, he will be deeply missed. John will be laid to rest at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store