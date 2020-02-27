Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "JC" RANDELL. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

RANDELL, John "JC" John "JC' Randell entered into eternity February 21, 2020. Born to Norman and Darlene Randell, John was the oldest of three children. John received a Horology and Jewelry degree from Spokane Community College before going to work as a watch repairman. In 1979 John began his own watch repair business under the name "Wholesale Time Warp" serving 30 stores in three states until 1991. JC tried his hand with a DT Spokane storefront as "The Olde Curmudgeon ' closing in 1994. John met his life companion, Debra, in 1984, and on their wedding day three years later, an engraver's ball arrived and two adventures began. John taught himself to engrave graduating from practice plates to firearms and knives, eventually moving to watches and jewelry. In 1994, JC was recognized as a Professional Engraver by the Firearms Engravers Guild of America, equivalent to a Master Engraver in Europe. Later that year, John answered an anonymous ad in a trade publication looking for a hand engraver. He was rewarded with a trip to Switzerland and became the authorized engraver for Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso watches for the US. The position allowed JC to travel, meeting potential clients at the finest jewelry stores in the country. JC was soon dissatisfied with the limited Reverso monogram offerings, and was given carte blanche to expand. JC thus became the only authorized, fully customized engraver of Jaeger Lecoultre Reverso watches in the world. He engraved pets, babies, religious icons, and coats of arms. Every monogram he created was 100% unique and original. Maintaining a code of excellence, he would refuse to do the requests of the famous and wealthy if he felt it wouldn't meet with his standards. He created art on a scale that could be covered by a quarter. Due to illness, JC retired in 2013. Though generally described as a cantankerous rooster, he had a tender heart for those he loved, and was always ready with an encouraging word, a listening ear, a hard won parable of wisdom, a new trick to "fix" it, or a hug that would last as long as you wanted. A celebration of his other adventures will be scheduled for warmer weather. John was preceded in death by his father Norm, his grand-daughter Charlotte Mae, and his beloved niece Tammy Chisholm. John is survived by his mother Darlene; wife Debra; son Nick and Jacquei and granddaughter Annabel; son Eric; brother Dan; beloved sister Kathy Herauf; Auntie Ann and Uncle Denny; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his friends, who are the family of his heart. We love you pop and we miss you. Memorial donations can be made to Life Services of Spokane or the Union Gospel Mission, to honor him. Please sign his guestbook at

