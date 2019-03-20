WILLIAMS, John Ray (Age 79) John Ray Williams, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed away on March 16, 2019 at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene. John was born in Spokane, Washington on December 8, 1939 to Ward J. and Nellie (Niederhood) Williams. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gayle Williams; three sons: Michael Williams, Corey Williams, and Darrin Williams; ten grandchildren: Bradley, Makayle, Steven, Marriana, Amanda, Remy, Jessie, Jarrad, Madilne and Amber; one great-grandson, Neil; brother, Dennis Williams; and sister, Sharon Limesand. At the request of John, there will be no services held. Please visit John's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ray WILLIAMS.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 20, 2019