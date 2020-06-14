CONLEY, John Richard, Jr. Born July 5th, 1961 in Spokane WA; Accepted into our Lord's arms June 10th, 2020 in Spokane. John passed surrounded by his two loving children, Tara and John III (2ndLt USMC), and his devoted mother, Mary. He was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Molly (Mary Clare) on June 1st, 2013 and his father John Conley, Sr. on July 20, 2017. He is survived by his siblings Rich (Mary), Ed (Jennifer), Bill, Pat (Amy), Bob (Tracy), Mary Elizabeth, Tim (Laurie), Jeanne (Steve) Deibert, Maureen (Mike) Smith, and Therese (Brian) O'Rourk. John will also be missed by his more than 125 nieces and nephews and 230 cousins, all of whom he made efforts to know and love. If you have any doubts about those numbers just check John's birthday spreadsheet updated periodically for his mother. John had been fighting a battle against an aggressive cancer for the past year. Knowing the pain of losing a child, he was determined to survive its initial diagnosis and surgery to spare his mother that pain and to see his son John graduate from the US Naval Academy and his daughter Tara achieve her masters from Columbia. He deeply loved, and was very proud of his children and would never have left them without knowing they were prepared for a wonderful future. Ever the family man, he succumbed suddenly while visiting Spokane to inform his family of his very recent terminal diagnosis and to assist in the closing of the Conley family's beloved White Elephant Stores. John grew up educated by the Jesuit community and the Holy Names sisters, attending St. Aloysius Gonzaga Elementary School, and Gonzaga Prep, and later graduating from Seattle University with his degree in Electrical Engineering. John also attended the University of Washington during his freshman and sophomore years and joined the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) Fraternity Class of '83 where he developed many lifelong friendships. During college he served as house manager responsible for the physical plant and had a knack for meticulously repairing and restoring things that others thought were beyond repair. During college and until his passing John's fraternity brothers knew him as a steady, determined leader and role model with strong convictions and principles. His positive spirit, endless energy, and sincere care for other people is imprinted in his brother's memories. After his Seattle U graduation John worked as an aerospace systems engineer, designing and working on military and commercial aircraft systems. He won and executed, with his colleagues, major fuel, landing gear and passenger escape system contracts that provide flight and ground crews critical information about his systems. Given his dogged pursuit of flight safety and reliability issues he has no doubt touched the lives of billions. He was an avid story teller, a loyal friend, and a loving brother, son, father, and uncle. We will remember John for his infectious laugh and his adventurous world traveling spirit. His home was always open to anyone in need as long as you were willing to work alongside him in his yard or on the cars and boat, and then share a movie and laughs at the end of the night. Be True. Be Kind. Be Brave! A private family Funeral Mass was celebrated in Spokane. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions sent in memory of John to: Emerald City Arts on behalf of the Emerald City Feis, Contact Sara Williams; emeraldcityarts@hotmail.com Molly Conley Memorial Fund, US Lacrosse Washington State, 8213 Overlake Drive West, Medina, WA 98039. John R. Conley Sr. Endowment. Please make checks payable to the Catholic Foundation care of Sister Mary Tracy P.O. Box 1484, Spokane, WA 99210-1484. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.