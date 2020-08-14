To the Dorman clan,



I absolutely cherish my many memories of harvesting with the Dorman family. Such a wonderful, caring groups of loving souls. The tribute in the obituary is so right on and describes the Dormans to a 't.' Thank you for sharing with us.



I think what struck me the most are all of Jack and Jan's children are married. Says a lot about the example Jack and Jan set as loving parents and the importance of a partner to share your life with.



Very sorry for the loss of your father. Time moves on, so will you, but you'll hold on to the great times, the laughter, the tears, the wonderful, wonderful memories. Be sure to share them, as I'm sure you do, with your children and grandkids.



The Greatest Generation; means so much to this country as your dad did.



God bless you all!





Brad & Sandy Belmondo

