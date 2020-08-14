1/1
John Richard "Jack" DORMAN
1925 - 2020
DORMAN, John R. John "Jack" Richard Dorman passed away peace- fully July 27, 2020 at Regency at the Park, College Place, WA. Jack was born July 16, 1925 in Spokane, WA to Don and Georgia Dorman. He spent his early years in Coffee Creek, Montana before the family moved to the ranch location in Lacrosse, WA. After graduating from Lacrosse High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Naval Officers' Candidate School during World War II at Whitman College. There he was able to pursue his love of football by being an integral part of the Whitman football team. He was then stationed at San Pedro, California. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended WSC where he met the love of his life, Janice Fitzsimmons, and the two were married October 8, 1950 before settling down in their little house on the ranch at Lacrosse (Pampa), WA. There the couple pursued the life of farming for many years. Jack was a man who loved to laugh! He chose to find joy in challenging situations and circumstances and would always proceed to focus on the positives while maintaining a sense of humor. His favorite time of year was harvest. He was able to be a part of the transition of harvesting with an animal-pulled combine to finally having his self-propelled. He loved to have the company of the work crew around on a daily basis. Jack also loved spending time at Lake Coeur d'Alene surrounded by family and friends. Jack helped teach countless people how to ski and spent hours of time patiently pulling them while driving the boat. Jack seldom turned down the opportunity to assist wayward travelers as he considered any stalled vehicle along the road a chance to help someone in need. He would not hesitate to stop and try to fix the vehicle's issues and if he could not solve the problem, he would offer a ride and a tow. Jack loved his family, friends, and kids of all ages. He demonstrated that devotion on a daily basis. After a long day of driving tractor, he never hesitated to throw the football or baseball with his kids in the back yard regardless of how tired he was. He volunteered to coach Pee Wee baseball and Little League baseball for many years. His love for his wife, Jan, was deep and long-lasting and an example to all as he lovingly and patiently took care of her. Jack was a man of faith and great devotion to his Lord. He taught high school students Sunday school at the Lacrosse United Methodist Church for over forty years and was responsible for helping plant the seed of faith in many people, both young and old. His life was filled with loving others and all who knew him are forever grateful to have witnessed his example of Christian love on a daily basis. Jack is survived by his children, Bob (Connie) Dorman of Lacrosse, Gary (Mina) Dorman of Touchet, Ginny (Bill) of Sprague, and Dwight (Stacey) of Waitsburg. He is also survived by seven grand-children, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by his brother and his wife, Kenneth and Jan Dorman as well as sister-in-law, Ruth Dorman. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald, brother James, wife Janice and his parents. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at the Lacrosse Cemetery at 10 A.M. Due to Covid regulations, the service will be an immediate family only service. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Lacrosse United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 238, Lacrosse, WA, 99143 or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362. Please sign and send condolences to the virtual guestbook at https://www.herringgroseclose.com/

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lacrosse Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herring Groseclose Funeral Home - Walla Walla
315 W. Alder St.
Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-525-1150
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
Jack was the kind of person that was truly interested in others and when he talked with you, you were a better person when you left than when you started talking. Always smiling and happy, we are all better people for knowing him.
Glenn Martin
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. I only met Jack a few times, but from those few time, he made a lasting impression! He was one in a million!
Becky Kanzler
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
To the Dorman clan,

I absolutely cherish my many memories of harvesting with the Dorman family. Such a wonderful, caring groups of loving souls. The tribute in the obituary is so right on and describes the Dormans to a 't.' Thank you for sharing with us.

I think what struck me the most are all of Jack and Jan's children are married. Says a lot about the example Jack and Jan set as loving parents and the importance of a partner to share your life with.

Very sorry for the loss of your father. Time moves on, so will you, but you'll hold on to the great times, the laughter, the tears, the wonderful, wonderful memories. Be sure to share them, as I'm sure you do, with your children and grandkids.

The Greatest Generation; means so much to this country as your dad did.

God bless you all!

Brad & Sandy Belmondo
Family
August 11, 2020
You will be missed Uncle Jack. Big heart, laugh and smile.
Barbara DeMaris
Family
August 11, 2020
My uncle Jack was the life of every Thanksgiving and Christmas when we were all kids! His laugh, his voice, his outrageous story telling was just the best. He was a blessing to so many, and now he's in place of richly deserved joy.
Susan
Family
