John Robert GLODT
GLODT, John Robert John "JR" Robert Glodt of Spokane, Washington, died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020 at the age of 73. John is survived by his wife of 19 years, Shirley (Barras) of Spokane, WA and his many wonderful children and their families. He is predeceased by both of his parents, John and Helen Glodt. John was born on July 19, 1947 in Salem, Oregon to John and Helen (Murphy) Glodt. He graduated from Salem High School in 1965. He owned and worked in restaurants for much of his life; in Monmouth, Oregon (J's), Eureka, Montana (North 40) and Spokane, Washington (White Box Pies). John was passionate about travel, cars, motorcycles, sports, racing, home repair, and gardening. He loved and was proud of all his family, children, grandchildren and friends. He touched everyone he met in some way and will be forever remembered and sadly missed. All are welcome to an Open House gathering on Saturday, September 12 from 12 noon to 3pm at his home, 1717 S. Collins Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Final Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home in Albany, Oregon. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
