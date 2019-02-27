Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert "Woody" WOODS. View Sign

WOODS, John Robert "Woody" John Robert "Woody" Woods 73, of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away on February 9, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. John was born in Ava, MO on September 12, 1945 to John and Olive (Burris) Woods. The family relocated to Stanfield, OR. when John was five years old. He lived there until he graduated from high school. John served for six years in the Oregon Army National Guard He always loved music and was a member of the "Jiven 5" Quintet in Stanfield, OR. and in Walla Walla, WA. he was a member of "In the Mood" big band. His love of music was passed on to his son Kevin, who is currently the Director of Jazz Studies at Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. John's favorite hobbies were golf and tennis. He most recently was a Marshal at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, WA. He had a 20-year career with Sears beginning in Walla Walla, WA. then transferring to San Rafael, CA and then to Coeur d" Alene, ID. John is survived by his son, Kevin John Woods, wife Gail and granddaughter, Nora Olivia of Bellingham, WA. His daughter, Kyla Jo, her husband, Marty Lee Moses, and grandchildren, Marty Lee Moses III (Tre), Tyra Michelle, Michael Andrew, and Matthew James Moses of Spokane Valley, WA, daughter, Kimberly June Howard of Santa Rosa, CA: his sister, Beverly Marker of Liberty Lake, WA, his ex-wife, Wilma "Willie" Woods of Spokane Valley, WA. three nieces and five nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John Woods, his mother, Olive Woods, sisters, Janet Woods, Venita Green and brother Melvin Woods. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave. Post Falls, ID has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit John's online memorial at

www.belltowerfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Spokane North at P.O. Box 2215. Spokane, WA 99210. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019

