TURNER, John Robin John Robin Turner passed away on August 31, 2020 in New Bern, NC. He was born in Spokane, WA on July 19, 1934 to Victor Hugo Turner and Roselyn Kester-Turner. John attended Lewiston, Idaho schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1952 and then attended the University of Idaho where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Political Science and a minor degree in History. He also attended post-graduate classes in Law for one year. John worked for KRPL radio in Moscow as a salesman and did radio "play by play" for most of the ballgames in the area. John also enjoyed theater and had leading roles in the Moscow Kiwanis club productions of South Pacific as Luther Billis and Guys and Dolls as Nathan Detroit John married Susan Teague-Floch in 1964. They, along with his step-daughter Lisa Floch, moved to Spokane, WA where he was employed as the Radio Sales Manager for KREM in Spokane. While at KREM he did the 'play by play' on KREM-TV of the 1966 Diamond Cup Hydro Plane races on Coeur d'Alene Lake. He and Susan were blessed with a son Victor Jay Turner that same year. After he and Susan divorced he moved to the Portland, OR area where he worked for a radio station before getting his Real Estate license and sold homes for a few years in the area. He then moved to Santa Barbara and Santa Maria where he lived and worked until moving to North Carolina to be closer to his son Victor. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two sisters, Shirli and Chris. He leaves his son Victor and wife Esther Turner of New Bern, NC, step-daughter Lisa Floch-Byers and husband Kevin Byers of Lewiston, ID. No memorial arrangements will be made per his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store