WILLIAMS, John S. (Age 60) December 3, 1959 - March 27, 2020 John S. Williams passed away March 27, 2020 at the age of 60 in his home in Post Falls, ID. He graduated from Lewis and Clark HS in '78 and Western WA Univ with a BA in Arts and Sciences in '83. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 325 in Spokane where he earned his Eagle Scout Award. John had a great love for children and he showed his fondness of youth through his involvement with the Boy Scouts and Spokane Boys Baseball. He also gave much of his time in serving our Lord through the counseling of Jr. High/High school youth groups at Manito Presbyterian Church. There will be a celebration of life held at his father's house at 1553 W. Lee Rd., Othello, WA on Saturday, August 29th at 2:00 pm. Please RSVP by August 22nd to Anna Koe at 253-278-3628 or gsak42@gmail.com. If you are unable to attend but would like to have a story shared, please email it to us and it will be read.



