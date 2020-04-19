Spokesman-Review Obituaries
LOWRY, John, Sr. Our loving Dad, John Samuel Randolph Lowry, Sr (WWII NV) passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 95. He was the first born to Henry Lee and Elizabeth Kennedy Lowry on June 26, 1924, in Crisp County, Cordele, Georgia. From a very young age he was mechanically inclined, and his skills and knowledge included a variety of other areas like electrical work and baking. He joined the Navy and worked on a repair ship during the war. On August 31, 1944, he married Mary Opal Harrell and together they raised seven children. After various jobs over the years, he purchased his own Freightliner in 1976 rebuilding the entire truck. Then he began his career as an owner-operator, long haul truck driver, earning him recognition for over a million accident-free miles. Upon his retirement, he went on to be a Drivers Instructor along with indulging in his many hobbies. He eventually traded wrenches for a spatula and mixing bowls. He was known for his sense of humor and smile. Preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Mary Opal and eldest son, John Jr. (USMC), his parents and siblings, Henry Jr, Charles, Della, Sara and Jack along with his granddaughter Tiana Lyonnais. Survived by his children, Amanda, Patricia, Thomas (Emma), Timothy (Charlene), Cynthia, and Georgia (Paul Lyonnais), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a private viewing at 1:00 pm. at Hazen & Jaeger in Spokane Valley followed by a private graveside service at Pines Cemetery at 2:00 pm. on Friday, April 24th. Memorial service will be at a later date. Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s or Disabled Veterans Association. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
