CLIFFORD, John Schara John Clifford passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Santa Monica, California on February 27, 2020. He had waged a courageous three-year battle against a rare, inoperable sarcoma cancer. John was born in Santa Monica, but moved to Spokane, Washington as a young infant with his parents and three older brothers. There he went on to attend Moran Prairie Elementary, Chase Middle School, and Ferris High School before attending Gonzaga University, where he graduated in 2012 with degrees in both Finance and Accounting. He then became a CPA and joined the public accounting firm KPMG in Los Angeles. John married Camille Hope Bryant in 2014. Their daughter Eva Holly Clifford was born December 16, 2016, just two months prior to John's cancer diagnosis. For three years John fought against an unrelenting disease but was able to still enjoy a relatively high-quality life. He made many memories with his wife and beautiful daughter bike riding, swimming, travel, even flying small aircraft nearly achieving his instrument rating before his illness became too overwhelming. To the very end he was passionate about dirt bikes and if he felt well enough to start one, he could be spotted ride riding a bright green and pink motocross bike to his treatments in Santa Monica. In the last months John had one goal to meet his unborn 2nd child. John endured countless seemingly impossible moments to meet his son, Eli John Clifford, who was born November 26, 2019. John enjoyed Thanksgiving with family soon after, then his daughter's 3rd birthday, Christmas, and his own 30th birthday on February 23rd. As hard as he tried to fight on for his family and friends, his body had had enough, and he passed surrounded by his wife and father Craig Clifford in the early hours of February 27th. John is survived by wife Camille, daughter Eva (3), son Eli (3 mos); parents Craig and Georganna Clifford; brothers Ryan (Sarah), Mitchell (Erica and daughter Amelia), and Drew (longtime girlfriend Kim), all of Spokane; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who showed so much love from all around the country. John's in-laws Tom and Tamara Bryant were instrumental in helping John's family through this ongoing ordeal, along with sisters-in-law Collett (Matt) and Chandler (fiancé Manny) both of Denver. Their love and support for John and his family has been incredible. The family is especially grateful to all of the medical professionals who worked on John's behalf over the past three years, including the Santa Monica Sarcoma Oncology Center, UCLA Health, and many other physicians, nurses, and technicians across the country who helped John lead as good a life as he did. Additionally, John's coworkers at former employer KPMG were instrumental in supporting his family through fundraisers and moral support for which his family is forever grateful.

