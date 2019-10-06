Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John SCHREINER. View Sign Service Information St Augustine Parish 428 W 19th Ave Spokane, WA 99203 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCHREINER, John SCHREINER, John John Schreiner was a larger-than-life character. He thought big and lived big. For him, the normal limitations of life didn't seem to apply. He was born on March 11, 1952, in Yakima, Washington, and he passed away on September 25, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. He accomplished a lot in those years. His parents said he was born with muscles. John was strong. In his early days, he was the arm-wrestling champion at St. Paul's Catholic School. Later, he played football for both Marquette and Carroll High Schools. Despite his short stature, teammates and fans alike were wowed by how hard he tackled and how hard he played. He was chosen by his teammates to receive his team's Inspirational Award. During his college years at Seattle University he ran a commercial salmon and tuna troller 200 miles off the coasts of Washington and Oregon to earn money to cover his tuition. John married his high school sweetheart, Jane Evans, after college and moved to Aberdeen, Washington, to run the family business. He later moved with his wife and three children to Spokane, and he never left. John was passionate about animals and raised exotic species including 126 baby wallaroos and kangaroos, which he often carried in a backpack. With a grin on his face and a twinkle in his eye, he'd say, "Want to see what's in my bag?" to the delight of surprised onlookers. At his family ranch in the Columbia Gorge, he also raised llamas, camels, bison, giraffes, and many other exotic breeds. John was particularly proud of having created the Second Grade Safari field trip event for students from schools in the surrounding area. John lived an adventurous life and dodged death many times, not just on the salmon troller but also on long dirtbike rides during annual cattle roundups and as a private pilot flying to airstrips in Dallesport, Washington, and Nordman, Idaho (John flew safely, attaining both his multi-engine and instrument ratings, but the dirt runway at Nordman was inherently dangerous). John was always an idea man. He liked coming up with new products that he thought might help people. Over the years he created plastic-encased baby shark keepsakes, a voice messaging app for smartphones, an anti-slip sole made out of tire rubber and nut shells, and many other products. He didn't get to everything in his Little Book of Big Ideas but he loved searching for the next big hit. John retired from the title insurance business and devoted his later years to spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved getting big hugs from his energetic grandkids and enjoyed peaceful days at his float home on Lake Pend Oreille. He was known for his boisterous personality, infectious energy, indomitable will, relentless drive, endless creativity, and legendary generosity. He would have taken the shirt off his back to help those he thought needed it. John noticed when people were hurting and did what he could to help. His final few years were marked by courage and dedication to his family. He is survived by his wife Jane; children Stephen, Michael, and Annie; their spouses Emily, Ana, and Travis; and grandchildren Ellis, Harper, Jack, and Hazen. They will all miss him, as will the many people who met him throughout his life. John's funeral mass will be held on October 11, at 11:00am, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Spokane. For those wishing to contribute to a charity on John's behalf, his family suggests the Emmaus Fund at Gonzaga Preparatory School; Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS); SpokAnimal Care; or Shalom Ministries.

