John Stephen HERBISON Sr.
HERBISON, John Stephen, Sr. (Age 81) June 10, 1939 - August 18, 2020 Steve Herbison, age 81, was born in Spokane, Washington to Ernestine "Puddy" and Ralph Herbison. Steve grew up in the Audubon neighborhood and attended Finch, Glover and North Central Schools. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He served two years in the Navy before starting a 35 year career at URM where he began in the Store Services Department and eventually retired as President and CEO. In 1969 Steve met and married his wife of 51 years, Bettie. They had three children and spent many summers at the family cabin on Diamond Lake. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and playing cards. He is survived by his wife Bettie, his children Gretchen, Kelly and John, his grandchildren Emily, Halle, Sam, Ben, Mary Kate, Anthony, Thomas, Gerard and Madeleine, and his brother Neil. Steve will be remembered for his great generosity and the unconditional love given to family and friends, in addition to his advice to "keep the faith" and "always be true and blue." He is greatly missed every single day.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
