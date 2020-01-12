MEYER, John Thomas (Age 94) John was born January 9, 1925 and passed on January 7, 2020, just two days before his 95th birthday. John was born in Chesaw, WA and attended school there. In March of 1943 until 1946, John served in the US Navy with the Naval Intelligence, starting at Camp Farragut, Idaho and going to Camp Shoemaker in California. John married Alma Marie Diebel in June 1946 until she passed in 1982. John was hired at Washington Water Power on September 23, 1950 (now Avista), starting in vehicle maintenance and working his way up to overseeing the Building and Expansion Department. John retired from after 37 years in 1987. John found happiness a second time and married Lorraine Rainsbery, March 1984 until she passed in 2012. John is survived by son, Steve (Judy) Meyer; daughter, Donna (Harold) Kellams; stepchildren: John (Nancy) Rainsbery, Peggy (Frank) Jones, and Deanna (Verle) Rowton. Deceased: Stepson Nick Rainsbery. John also leaves a very special and loving friend, Babette Gilbert. A visitation/viewing will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Yates Funeral Home Coeur d' Alene Chapel, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, ID with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be at 12:30 PM the same day at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA. Please visit John's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020