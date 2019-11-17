Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Church of Nazarene Colville , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SWIGART, John Thomas April 19th, 1956 November 11th, 2019 John Swigart passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11th, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was a very passionate, strong, courag-eous man who cared deeply about his friends and family. John was born in Wallace, ID to Wendell and Janet Swigart (Mc Nearney). He graduated in 1974 from East Valley High School in Spokane, WA. He served in the United States Army where he was station in Germany. John met Pat Swigart (Drechsler) while in Germany and was married in January of 1982. John and Pat gave birth to John T. Swigart II on August 25th, 1984. John was remarried in 1990 to the last love of his life Valorie Swigart (Lovette). John became the father to Jennifer Adams, Josh Adams, and Tyler Lovette. John and Val gave birth to their youngest son Blake Swigart on October 28th, 1991. John was preceded in Death by his father Wendell Swigart. John is survived by Valorie Swigart of Spokane, WA; Parents Janet and Bob Janke of Colville, WA and Claudia Swigart of Pinehurst, ID. Children John (Nicole) Swigart of Jacksonville, FL; Blake Swigart of Spokane WA; Jennifer Adams of Spokane, WA; Josh (Amanda) Adams of Spokane WA; Tyler Lovette of Spokane, WA. Also survived by brothers Rick (Janine) Swigart of Pinecreek, ID; David Dill of Nashville, TN; Sisters Debbie Fuller (Swigart) of Colville, WA; Deborah (Frank) Benedetti of Edmond, OK; Cindy Dobbs (Janke) of Phoenix, AZ and many favorite aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. John would love to get his daily biscuits and gravy from the little cafes, and really enjoyed having a good conversation. He loved working with his hands and enjoyed working in the labor field. He made many friends over the years while fishing, camping, and playing baseball. He loved the Gonzaga bull dogs as well as had a love for dogs. He would always attend every party and celebration with a big smile, hello, and good conversation. A celebration of life will be held at the Church of Nazarene in Colville, WA on December 7th, 2019 at 11am.

