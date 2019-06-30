Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John U. WELLS Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELLS, John U., Jr. September 4, 1949 to June 9, 2019 John passed away from Acute and Chronic Respiratory Failure. John was born to John U. and Nettie I. Wells in Shelton, WA. He is survived by siblings Pamela (Douglas) Verity of Spokane, Raymond (Melinda) Wells, Barbara Angelo and Jeffrey Wells, all of Wenatchee. His step children Shawn (Michele) Wells, Steven (Theresa) Avila of Wenatchee and Maria (Kevin) Lackey of Dryden. Eight step grandchildren and several nephews and nieces plus two great-granddaughters. John is also survived by his "second family" Steve and Connie Knapper, their daughters Dea (Stephen) DeGon and Donnie (Mark) Walker and their families, all of Spokane. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judith Ann Shackelford. John's family moved to Wenatchee/East Wenatchee when John was three years old and lived there until he completed his education. After High School, John joined the Army on July 25, 1968 and was stationed in Germany. Returning to the Wenatchee area once discharged, he went to work for Alcoa where he worked many different jobs ending as a crane operator, he retired in 2009. John loved riding motorcycles, racing his Mustang and yellow Camaro "dragster"which was named "John's Weekend Toy" and his retirement project the building from the ground up a 1923 "T Bucket" . John moved to Spokane in 2014, where he enjoyed RV'ing with his second family and spent many weeks enjoying the country side. John requested that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Organization in his father's name: John U. Wells, Sr. Graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, East Wenatchee on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow at the American Legion noon to 2 p.m.

