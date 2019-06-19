Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John V. BALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BALL, John V., Jr. John V. Ball Jr. passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 at the age of 74 years. John was born on February 5th, 1945 in Spokane, Wash-ington to parents Pearl (Rice) and John V. Ball Sr. He was raised in Rice, Washington where his great-grandparents homesteaded in 1883. John attended a two-room schoolhouse with outhouses through the eighth grade. He attended Kettle Falls High School and graduated in 1963 with academic and multiple sports awards. His football career at WSU was cut short by a prior injury, but he went on to play football for Columbia Basin College. From 1967-1973 John was a member of the Army National Guard. While attending EWSC (EWU) in 1967, John began dating local Kettle Falls girl, Jonna Lakin. They married in 1968 and welcomed their first son, Jason in 1969. John graduated from EWSC in 1971. Sons Jared and John were born in 1973 and 1978. John was very active in coaching baseball with the boys and enjoyed all the family sporting and camping events throughout his life. He instilled the love of hunting to all three of his sons along with a strong work ethic and family values. John worked years in the lumber and warehouse industries before retiring in 2003. John is predeceased by his son Jared, parents Pearl and John and older sister Linda Rew. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jonna; sons Jason (Tracy) and John (Ashlie); beloved grandchildren Riley, Casey, Hank and Lakin; sister Denni Babcock; nephew Jeff Rew; niece Lisa, and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28th, at 1pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division. Burial services were previously held at Fairmount Memorial Park. The family wishes to acknowledge Hospice House North, along with the doctors and compassionate nurses who cared for John this past year. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to Hospice House North, Shriners Hospital or .

