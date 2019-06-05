Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Vernon "Vern" VAAGEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory VAAGEN, John Vernon "Vern" John Vernon "Vern" Vaagen passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 4, 1931 in Carpio, North Dakota to Samuel and Amanda (Wierson) Vaagen. Vern was raised on the family farm in Carpio, ND, the third youngest of 10 children. At the age of 12, he and his family suffered a tragic loss when their mother died in an auto accident. From that time on, his father was left to raise the children on his own. He attended school and graduated from Carpio High School with the class of 1949 where Vern was a standout athlete for the basketball and baseball teams winning a state championship with the latter. Vern went on to play semi-pro baseball for several years out of high school. During his school years, Vern became acquainted with Carol Christianson through various school activities, community dances, and just being good rural farming families. On October 10, 1954, the two married in Glenburn, North Dakota thus began a union lasting over 50 years. Vern and Carol lived on a small farm themselves as they started out their lives together and their family. They ran a small café and Vern worked for a construction company that contracted work at Minot AFB. Vern came to Colville in 1963 and worked for his brothers at their budding saw mill, and in 1964 the rest of the family made their journey here. The family made many road trips back to North Dakota over the years to visit family along with vacation destinations such as Lake Tahoe, Knott's Berry Farm, Yellowstone, and of course, Disneyland. Vern and Carol were avid bowlers and had taken many trips with their bowling buddies to National Tournaments across the country (mostly to Nevada) but also Niagra Falls, Florida, Tulsa and other cities. Family gatherings were always a highlight at the home on 3rd Avenue. Vern loved his family and had many great friends. Vern spent the majority of his working career at Vaagens as a mill worker and towards the end of his career as a timber buyer. He finally and officially retired in 2003 which gave him more time to spend doing two things he loved, fishing and golfing. When he wasn't on fishing trips for Steelhead on the Snake River with his good friends Floyd or Al, then you could probably find him on the links with George. Vern was a devoted family man and a stalwart member of this community. He was active in the Elk's Lodge for many years, and the Eagles lodge for over 50 years. Vern made many memories over the years whether it was family trips to Priest Lake, salmon and halibut fishing in Alaska at the Fireweed Lodge, or just more recently, his ace on the 11th hole at Dominion Meadows. Vern lost the love of his life, Carol, in 2006 and had missed her dearly ever since. Vern was a soft spoken man, not often to speak up, but when he did, you had better take notice. He will forever be remembered in our community and in our hearts. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Amanda Vaagen, nine brothers and two sisters, his wife Carol, and his eldest daughter Roni Ross. He is survived by son Mick Vaagen and his significant other Barb Adams, son Rick Vaagen, daughter Jeannie Luiten and son in law Jake Luiten, daughter Lori Gilbert and spouse Troy Gilbert, and son-in-law Marcus Ross. He is also survived by grandchildren: Andrew Ross, Amanda Ross (spouse Matt), Roxi Sienkiewicz (spouse Jereme), Rachel Powers (spouse Nathan), Garth Vaagen, Erika Wilcox, Nica Luiten, as well as four great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Mr. Vern Vaagen was held at the AG Trade Center on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

