John Vincent GREGORY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY, John Vincent (Age 77) John was born in Colfax, Washington to Jack and Marjorie Gregory, an only child. He attended Lewis and Clark High School and graduated in 1961. After high school he attended Eastern Washington University, University of Washington and Washington State University with a BA in Economics. In 1987 he met and married his lifetime companion, Vicki, who preceded him in death. They lived and worked in Spokane, WA. John enjoyed golf and poker with his "buddies," and will be missed by many. He is survived by two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved