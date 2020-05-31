GREGORY, John Vincent (Age 77) John was born in Colfax, Washington to Jack and Marjorie Gregory, an only child. He attended Lewis and Clark High School and graduated in 1961. After high school he attended Eastern Washington University, University of Washington and Washington State University with a BA in Economics. In 1987 he met and married his lifetime companion, Vicki, who preceded him in death. They lived and worked in Spokane, WA. John enjoyed golf and poker with his "buddies," and will be missed by many. He is survived by two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.



