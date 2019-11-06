Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. FULLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FULLER, John W. John W. Fuller passed away at Aspen Quality Care Inc. in Spokane County on the morning of October 29th. John was born in Yakima, WA. and lived the first 15 years of his life with his family in Union Gap. John's beloved parents were Orville M. Fuller who went by "O.M." Fuller and Edith "Irma" (Butts) Fuller. John's siblings are Donald M. Fuller 1932 - 2017, and Irma "Louise" (Fuller) Greely 1933. John leaves behind his loving wife Sharon L. (Watson) Fuller; along with his children April Jean (Fuller) Hermann and their son Eric John Fuller. His special grandchildren; Nicholas, Kristin, Courtney, along with a great-grandson Alexander. He also leaves behind his daughter's husband's daughters; Dayna with her spouse Felipe, and Theresa, along with seven step-great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park in the Sunset Chapel on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 am. When John was young, he'd picked Hops for years and often with his mother in Union Gap. He was a student at North Central High School in Spokane. He enjoyed many subjects along with meeting new friends. John began working at the Crescent Department Warehouse at age 17. In 1959, the same year on July 1st, he married Sharon and started working for the Crescent Department Store in downtown Spokane. He was a salesman for the carpet department/drapery department. This continued for many years until he became top salesman and received an offer for "Supervisor". He waited until a generous position opened up at Bell Furniture, working in the carpet department. From that job he was hired as a traveling salesman for Delmar Blinds, which he retired from. John was a loving, wonderful husband and father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grand. He was a family-oriented man. The family orchestrated John and Sharon's "60th" wedding anniversary, which they recently celebrated with family and friends. Favorite things that he enjoyed doing was spending time at the ocean; beach combing, particularly at the Oregon Coast. He especially enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and being a part of the great outdoors. He enjoyed a good game of golf and playing cribbage. He loved animals; enjoyed his dogs and cats, along with a good entertaining game of football on TV. His family and friends love him dearly, and are looking forward to seeing him once again! Love you John! Love, Mrs. Bee~Bee Love you Dad! April

