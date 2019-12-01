Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Watson CAMP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAMP, John Watson John Watson Camp of Deer Park, Washington went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 23rd, at the age of 74. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family. John was born amid World War II on March 20th, 1945, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, to his loving parents Robert Howard Camp and Cleora Lenora Camp. John grew up around Spokane with his two older siblings Linda Swan and Robert Camp. He graduated from Riverside Highschool in 1963 and shortly after that moved to Seattle. John then joined the National Guard Company A of the 181st Support Battalion (M), 81st Infantry Brigade (M). During this part of his life, he enjoyed driving his 1963 Corvette. In the summer of 1972, after moving back to Spokane, John met his future wife, Joan J. Remen. They married after a two-year courtship in 1974. John and Joan were small business owners from the start, owning and operating a commercial cleaning company in Spokane until 1978. There first son John Alan Camp was born in 1975. The next stage of their lives together was filled with adventure as they traveled the county for the next six years selling merchandise at fairs and festivals. It was at this time, their second son, David Matthew Camp, who was born in Redmond, WA in 1983. After years of living on the road, the four of them settled down in Colville, WA, in 1984, where John and Joan open J & J Trading Co. They later moved J & J Trading to Chewelah WA, until they retired to Deer Park in 2010. His loving family survives John, wife Joan and son John with his wife Marisa (Vukovich) Camp and son Ethan and daughter Emily are currently living in Deer Park, WA. His other son David serves in the Navy. He resides in Silverdale, WA, with his wife Megan (Dodds) Camp and their three daughters Ariana, Fiona, and Eliora. John W. Camp is a great husband, father, and friend. His family celebrates their time with him and knows that he is finally where he longed to be, home with his Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus Christ. "Now that the dead are raised, even Moses shewed at the bush, when he calleth the Lord the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob. For he is not a God of the dead, but of the living: for all live unto him." Luke 20:37-38 KJV.

