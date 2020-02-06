Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wilfred TIFFANY Sr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Spokane Valley Eagles 16801 E. Sprague Avenue Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

TIFFANY, John Wilfred, Sr. (Age 73) September 29, 1946 - January 21, 2020 John was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Delia Tiffany and his sisters Dolly and Gwen. He is survived by his children John and Bridgette Tiffany, Brenda and Damon Eickerman, Aaron and Erica Tiffany, Brooke and Isaac Story, and Feleshia and Bill Bunze; his grandchildren Justin and Kristah Tiffany, Caleb and Arianna Eickerman, Jordyn and Hunter Tiffany, Elijah and Noah Story, and Arabella, Adalyn, and Zander Bunze; also his brothers and sisters Dorene, Darlene, Flora, Ben, Dale, Vera, Lillian, Jim, and Gail; along with several brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. John was born in Spokane, WA and resided in Spokane for 73 years. He graduated in 1965 from Central Valley High School. Where he participated in multiple sports. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked as an engineer for the BNSF for 36 years. He was a kind and giving man. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Love you friend, Grandpa and Dad. There will be a "Celebration of Life" for John at the Spokane Valley Eagles on Saturday, February 8th at 4 p.m. at 16801 E. Sprague Avenue.

