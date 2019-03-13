Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wilson "Bill" TINSLEY. View Sign

TINSLEY, John Wilson "Bill" John Wilson "Bill" Tinsley age 70 years and three months of age. Date of Death: March 1, 2019 Spokane WA Date of Birth: November 24, 1948 Spokane WA Father: Richard J. Tinsley Mother: Jacqueline M. Kobs Bill Tinsley, whose given name was John Wilson, was named after both his grandfathers, but to avoid confusion it was decided he would be called "Bill". Bill left us on the morning of March 1, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 70 years, surrounded by family and friends. He attended Ness Elementary, Dishman Grade School, Argonne Jr High and graduated from West Valley High School in 1967. He was drafted into the Army, serving at Ft. Lewis, Washington followed by Ft. Benning, Georgia from February 27, 1969 to February 26, 1971. Bill and Kathleen (Larr) Tinsley were married November 24, 1973 on Bill's 25th birthday at Saint Paschal's; he figured that way he would never forget their anniversary. They recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. Bill and Kathy met when Kathy and her friend lived in the duplex unit next door to him in the Spokane Valley. Bill decided he wanted to meet these two women and in his own way he accomplished this. He had an idea that if he turned off the heat in their duplex unit, they might get cold enough to knock on his door to get warm. He must have felt quite smug when that is exactly what happened. Bill and Kathy loved their four legged friends, Baxter, Abby, Lucy and Lacy and he always had 'just' 10 pigeons flying in the sky. Bill began working at Fiberform Boats when he was sixteen. His lunch was packed daily for him. Mom bought his dinner and drove him to work until he was able to buy his first car. Bill only spent 13 cents of his own money during this time as he was an avid saver. Following his stint in the US Army as a specialist, Bill went to work for Bayliner Boats, S&P Meats, Boeing and finished his career as an owner of Acme Plumbing. Bill actually did a plumbing job the morning he had decided he was ill and needed to go to the hospital. Bill was always on the move, competing with Matt and Amy recently with his fit-bit, walking 20,000 steps daily. He enjoyed celebrating holidays and spending time with his family and friends. Bill had a large network of friends that he gathered from grade school into his adult years. Bill was always willing to help friends, family and even people he did not know but looked like they needed some kindness that day. He was thoughtful of others and was an organ donor and donated his corneas. Bill was always available. No matter what problem was presented to him, you could always count on him. He was a caring, generous, loving man who showed integrity beyond measure. Bill was a loving husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and god-father who treated all those he loved as his very own. He was preceded in death by parents Richard Tinsley and Jacqueline Kobs. Survived by wife Kathy, step-mom Donna, sisters Judy Hankins (Dan), Susan Bippes (Jason Eubanks), Patti Hart (Dennis), brother Jeff Tinsley (Sussanna), and Kathy's siblings Paula Nelson, James Larr and Laurie Branson. Nieces and Nephews: Jackie Schoneck (Randy), Mathew Bippes (Amy), Brian Bippes (Terra), Josiah Tinsley, Andrew Tinsley, Samuel Tinsley, Charlie Larr, Jason Larr, Lisa Branson, Luke Branson, and Tori Nelson.Great-Nieces and Nephews: Zachary Schoneck, Logan Bippes, Derek Bippes, Denni Mae Bippes, Miya Jo Kathleen Bippes, Kaye Hiro Bippes."Adopted" children: Jeffrey Lynch (Sherri), Hunter and Haylee, picture girl Jami Powers (Scott), Adison and Nolan, April Rogers (aka Chirp), Travis, Brian, Kylee and super-hero Colton Rogers. Services will be held March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane. Reception to follow at the Centennial Hotel, (formerly the Red Lion) 303 W. North River Dr., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

