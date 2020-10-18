CURTISS, Johnnee Lorraine (Age 67) Johnnee Lorraine Curtiss, age 67, a resident of Metaline, WA passed away from complications of Multiple Sclerosis on October 8, 2020 at her Metaline home. Johnnee was born in Ione, WA on September 3, 1953 the daughter of Jimmy Eliza and Rose Anita (Potestio) Golematis. She was raised in Ione and attended school for 12 years in the Selkirk School District. Following high school, Johnnee attended college in Spokane where she earned an associates degree. She then worked for the Old National Bank while in Spokane. On April 30, 1983, Johnnee married Kelly Allen Curtiss at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Metaline Falls, WA. She then returned to college and took classes that allowed her to begin work as a librarian for the Pend Oreille County Library District. She worked for them for many years before her physical decline with Multiple Sclerosis required she retire. Johnnee was a "people person" who enjoyed interacting with and helping others. She was a devoted wife and a good homemaker. Johnnee had a wonderful heart and did her best to always do what was right. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Metaline Falls, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion Auxiliary in Metaline Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister. Johnnee is survived by her husband, Kelly A. Curtiss of Metaline, WA, step-children, Donna Ingle (Keith) of Waitsburg, WA, Douglas Curtiss of Spokane, WA, Steven Curtiss of Spokane, WA; step-grandchildren, Haly Neely, Shawny Ingle and an uncle, Bob Morrzo of Loon Lake, WA. Services for Mrs. Johnnee L. Curtiss will begin with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Metaline Cemetery in Metaline, WA. A Mass with intentions will follow at 8:00 a.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Ione, WA. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com
. Kelly Curtiss offers his gratitude to Johnnee's care givers; Ione Clinic, Fire District #2, Hospice of Spokane for all that they did. "Thank you for caring. K.C." Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted in care.