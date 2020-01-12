|
|
ANDERSON, Johnnie Louise "Granny" (Age 90) Johnnie L. Anderson was born on April 26, 1929 in Dallas, TX to John L. and Ruby A. Gossett and passed away on November 30, 2019. She was married to Robert A. "Bob" Anderson for 65 years and lived in their north Spokane home until Bob passed away in 2015. Johnnie lived the past four years at Rockwood at Hawthorne Retirement Community where she enjoyed an active social life with the many friends she made as well as the attentive Rockwood support staff. Johnnie and Bob enjoyed spending much of their spare time and retirement at Priest Lake where they were active in boating, snowmobiling, sun worshipping and mingling with their neighbors. While living at Rockwood at Hawthorne, Johnnie enjoyed the front lounge socializing with friends, working on puzzles and the regularly scheduled bingo games. Johnnie maintained a sharp mind as an active reader and was able to play multiple bingo cards at once which increased her chances of winning right up until her final days. She is survived by her daughter Murlaine (Brian) Steckler, and son Kris (Kay) Anderson; grandchildren: Emilee (Kevin) Sherry, Quincy (Michael) Grant, and Levi Anderson; step-grandchildren: Jordan (Ryan) Zumwalt and daughter Sloane, Garrett Schmerer; great-grandchildren: Carter, Paige and Brooklyn Sherry, and Corbin and Cayden Grant. Johnnie is also survived by her younger brother Robert "Butch" Gossett, his wife Kathy and their family. Johnnie's family would like to thank the wonderful group of caregivers at Rockwood at Hawthorne for providing the special care and increased quality of life for our loved one. There will be a memorial service and celebration of Johnnie's life at Rockwood at Hawthorne, 101 E. Hawthorne Rd., on Sunday, January 19th at 2 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020