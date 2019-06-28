Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joleen Mary SEXTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEXTON, Joleen Mary (Age 73) Joleen Mary Sexton passed away June 24, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. She was born September 22, 1945 in Kankakee, Illinois, to Laverne and Melba Juckett. Joleen earned her nursing degree in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Moscow, Idaho. In 1980 Joleen and her family settled in the Spokane area. She was a registered nurse at Rockwood Manor for many years. After her nursing career, she ran her own residential cleaning business. Joleen loved spending time with her family. She had a special love for her grandsons and took good care of them. Joleen took great pride in keeping a nice home. She spent her time fixing it up and working on her garden. Joleen was a very strong woman and stood firmly by her convictions. She attended St. Peter Catholic Church and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. She lived her life in dedication to the Church and had a love for the Blessed Mother Mary. Joleen fought for human life and against abortion. She is survived by her two sons Eric Sexton of Spokane and Mark Sexton of Tacoma; two grandsons, Corbin and Elia; three brothers; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Her sons and grandsons love her greatly; she will be dearly missed. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane. The recitation of the rosary will be just prior at 9:00 a.m. Please share your memories of Joleen in her guestbook at

SEXTON, Joleen Mary (Age 73) Joleen Mary Sexton passed away June 24, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. She was born September 22, 1945 in Kankakee, Illinois, to Laverne and Melba Juckett. Joleen earned her nursing degree in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Moscow, Idaho. In 1980 Joleen and her family settled in the Spokane area. She was a registered nurse at Rockwood Manor for many years. After her nursing career, she ran her own residential cleaning business. Joleen loved spending time with her family. She had a special love for her grandsons and took good care of them. Joleen took great pride in keeping a nice home. She spent her time fixing it up and working on her garden. Joleen was a very strong woman and stood firmly by her convictions. She attended St. Peter Catholic Church and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. She lived her life in dedication to the Church and had a love for the Blessed Mother Mary. Joleen fought for human life and against abortion. She is survived by her two sons Eric Sexton of Spokane and Mark Sexton of Tacoma; two grandsons, Corbin and Elia; three brothers; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Her sons and grandsons love her greatly; she will be dearly missed. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane. The recitation of the rosary will be just prior at 9:00 a.m. Please share your memories of Joleen in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close