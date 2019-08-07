Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YODER, Jon D. (Age 76) Jon was born August 21, 1942 to Merlin and Doris Yoder in Monrovia, California. A free spirit and independent thinker, he loved to read and challenge others with his progressive views opposing our capitalist - military state. He admired Noam Chomsky and other similarly minded thinkers and had great compassion for his fellow man. He was a fearless man having served his country with honor as a drill sergeant during the Vietnam war. In his later years, he demonstated even greater courage with his daughter Chalon by skydiving, ziplining and roller coaster riding. He was her inseparable sidekick in many crazy and and wonderful adventures from her early childhood to the end of his life. In the end, he clearly understood that we are "all in this together" and that we must love and take care of each other. He did this by welcoming and sharing his home in Brown's Addition with many colorful and loving people and his adoring cats, Bella and Squeaky. Jon is survived by his loving daughter Chalon (Yoder) Magnuson and grandchildren Xander and Mackenzie Frandsen of Spokane, Washington, daughter Katrina Yoder of Waikiki and nieces Kelly (Ryan) Lugo and Kristy (Ryan) Pittman of California. Donations can be made in Jon's name to his favorite media station, The Young Turks. Donate via ActBlue:

