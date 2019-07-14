Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon David ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Jon David Jon David Anderson died unexpectedly at the age of 50 on July 5th, 2019 in the city of Spokane Wash-ington. He was born to David Anderson and Deanna (Yake) Anderson on October 15th, 1968. Jon was born and raised in Spokane with his two sisters Kathryn and Vicki. He graduated from University High School in 1987. During his summers growing up Jon could always be found working and exploring at the Blueslide Resort, a family property off the Pend Oreille River. Jon went on to spend many weekends up at this property with his family through the years. After graduating high school, Jon attended Gonzaga University graduating in 1991 with his BA in accounting and was a lifelong Bulldog Basketball fan. Jon worked a few odd jobs during his early years but found his true passion following in his fathers' footsteps in law enforcement. He got hired on as a deputy sheriff in Pierce County in 1991 and made the transition to the Spokane Police Department in fall of 1992. It is here he made his home and began a nearly 30-year dedication to the city of Spokane working up the ranks from officer to lieutenant. Jon became even more passionate of his work when he began working within and leading the special events team in 2012. It was during this time that he was able to reach out to the community during events such Bloomsday and Hoopfest. Jon's life changed a bit in 1996 when he welcomed his daughter Jordyn to the world. He supported her in all her endeavors as she grew up and was always very proud of her accomplishments. In 2002 Jon and Jordyn's family grew when Jon married Michelle (Gerber) Anderson. Jon and Michelle enjoyed making memories such as spending time with family and traveling with friends. Although judged by family and friends Jon was a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan as well as a NASCAR enthusiast. Jon David Anderson was a loving, devoted, and loyal man, who always dove whole heartedly into all aspects of life including family, friends, work, and the community. Jon is survived by his wife Michelle (Gerber) Anderson; Daughter Jordyn Anderson; Parents David and Deanna Anderson; sisters Kathryn Dobson and Vicki (Ryan) Snider along with several nieces and nephews and extended family that he loved greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Spokane Police Chaplaincy. The memorial for Jon will be held at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM.

