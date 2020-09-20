RAUGUST, Jon Eric Jon Eric Raugust passed away September 2, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born to Eugene and Letha Raugust on September 3, 1950 in Odessa WA. Jon graduated from Odessa High School in 1969 and joined the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart Vicki Giese on March 8th, 1970. Two weeks after the wedding Jon was sent to Vietnam as a Navy cook at the Fleet Air Support Unit in Da Nang. After returing from Vietnam he was stationed in San Diego as a cook on the USS Florikan. After three months his ship was sent on a six month Westpac cruise back to Vietnam. His ship returned to San Diego where we lived until he discharged in June of 1973. We moved to Moses Lake and Jon worked at U & I Sugar as boiler operator until the plant closed in 1979. In 1980 he took a job as a steam engineer at WSU and we moved to Colfax and lived there until he retired on disability just short of 25 years. Jon fought a long courageous battle with many health issues. He was a happy man through it all. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved to fish, hunt, bowl, read and listen to music, but his greatest love was his family. He is survied by his wife Vicki of 50 years; two sons, four grandchildren, two brothers and numerous anuts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed. A service with Military Honors was held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA on September 11 with limited guests due to Covid 19.



