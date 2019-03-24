Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon M. DeGON. View Sign

DeGON, Jon M. Jon passed away peace-fully on March 22, 2019 after a long courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Though it robbed him of his mobility and dexterity, it could never rob him of his spirit and humor. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Jon was born in Huntington Park CA on May 9, 1938. Jon worked hard every day of his life and had to always be doing something. The countless hours spent working on his farm was pure enjoyment. He was a craftsman who loved working with his hands and could fix anything but clocks. The kids and grandkids would not accept that it was broken until papa said it was. Though he worked for Pacific Northwest Bell and its successors for over 40 years, his work never defined him. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, faith and community. He started volunteering in Boy Scouts when his sons got started and he continued for many years after they grew up because of the impact he had on so many boys. His ability to make those around him comfortable and make them laugh was a gift he gave freely and passed down to his children. His seemingly endless patience was continually tested by his children and he never gave up. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Maxine and his four children: Lucile (Robert, deceased), Christopher (Gearl), Mark, and Mary (Dion). He also survived by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Saturday, March 30th 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 808 E. Sitka Ave Spokane. In lieu of flowers please make donations to to eliminate Parkinson's.

DeGON, Jon M. Jon passed away peace-fully on March 22, 2019 after a long courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Though it robbed him of his mobility and dexterity, it could never rob him of his spirit and humor. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Jon was born in Huntington Park CA on May 9, 1938. Jon worked hard every day of his life and had to always be doing something. The countless hours spent working on his farm was pure enjoyment. He was a craftsman who loved working with his hands and could fix anything but clocks. The kids and grandkids would not accept that it was broken until papa said it was. Though he worked for Pacific Northwest Bell and its successors for over 40 years, his work never defined him. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, faith and community. He started volunteering in Boy Scouts when his sons got started and he continued for many years after they grew up because of the impact he had on so many boys. His ability to make those around him comfortable and make them laugh was a gift he gave freely and passed down to his children. His seemingly endless patience was continually tested by his children and he never gave up. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Maxine and his four children: Lucile (Robert, deceased), Christopher (Gearl), Mark, and Mary (Dion). He also survived by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Saturday, March 30th 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 808 E. Sitka Ave Spokane. In lieu of flowers please make donations to to eliminate Parkinson's. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.