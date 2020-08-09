SMITH, Jon William (Age 64) November 13, 1955 - July 27, 2020 Jon W. Smith passed away at his home in Spokane Valley, WA on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was 64 years old. He fought valiantly against the brutal disease cancer, never losing his optimistic spirit. His daughters Porscha (Smith) Anderson and Mercedee Smith and his wife, Karen (Wickward) Smith were by his side. To view the full story of Jon's life, share a memory or message his family, visit www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com
Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee