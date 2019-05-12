Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jona R. Goodall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOODALL, Jona R. Jona R. Goodall, 58, passed away at home on May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA from endometrial cancer. Jona was born on February 19, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to her mother, Joyce A. Lidenberg. At the time of her death, Jona was a senior secretary at Airway Heights Corrections Center and one of the founding team members of the "Pawsitive Dog Training Program". Jona is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brent and McKayla Lee; two grandchildren, Kenny and Madison; sister, Stefanie Gallagher; four nephews and five cousins. A private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

