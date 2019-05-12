GOODALL, Jona R. Jona R. Goodall, 58, passed away at home on May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA from endometrial cancer. Jona was born on February 19, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to her mother, Joyce A. Lidenberg. At the time of her death, Jona was a senior secretary at Airway Heights Corrections Center and one of the founding team members of the "Pawsitive Dog Training Program". Jona is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brent and McKayla Lee; two grandchildren, Kenny and Madison; sister, Stefanie Gallagher; four nephews and five cousins. A private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019