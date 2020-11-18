1/1
Jonathan Edward "Joe" MUNSON
MUNSON, Jonathan E. "Joe" On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Jonathan "Joe" Edward Munson, loving companion, father and brother passed away at age 69. Joe was born on September 29, 1951 in Spokane, WA to Hunts and Lillan (Parker) Munson and graduated from East Valley High in 1969. Joe retired from Purina in 1999 after 22 years, and lived in Rathdrum, ID until moving to Clarkston, WA with his companion Debra Taylor in 2014. He and Debra enjoyed spending time together doing gardening, fishing and other outdoor activities in the 20 years that they were together until his passing. Joe was known for his quick wit and his infectious laughter. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Hunts, his mother Lillan, and brother Brian. He is survived by his companion Debra, his three children from a previous marriage, Chad (Rebecca), Tony (Stephanie) and Stephanie (Kirk), and seven grandchildren Michael, Aaron, Gwendolynn, Bailey, Vanessa, Liam and Zachary along with siblings Hunts (Virginia), Earl (Claire), Michael (Evelyn), Linda Wearly, Patrick (Deborah), Nancy Malmstrom, Walter, Nona Taft (Patrick), Susan Fricke (Patrick) numerous cousins, nieces, and a nephew. Due to COVID a funeral service will not be held at this time.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
