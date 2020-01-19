|
BOYER, Jonathan G. On January 10, 2020 John passed away surrounded by family. Jonathan G. Boyer was born on January 31, 1926 and was 93 years young. He was born at home in Farmington, WA. He graduated from Farmington High School and enlisted in the Navy SeaBees in September 1944. John served in the South Pacific as a Heavy Equipment Operator and was honorably discharged in June 1946. John worked for Household Finance Corporation (HFC) until he retired 36 years later. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, working with his hands, and watching sports. Who could ask for more than what we shared, my love? Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents, Guy M. and Hannah Boyer; one sister; four brothers; and son Stephen M. Boyer. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; sister Genie Rotchford (Mark D.); daughter Laura Lee; son Guy J. Boyer (Terri); three grandchildren, Christina Brown (Damon), Johnathan M. Boyer (Kalynn), and Christopher Lee; two great-grandchildren, Chance and Zoey Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, followed by Military Honors and burial at 12:30 pm at Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Disabled Veterans or .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020